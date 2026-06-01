Taapsee Pannu admits ‘torturing’ her body for a flat stomach, says she overexerted herself

Actor Taapsee Pannu has opened up about the pressure of maintaining a certain body image in the entertainment industry, revealing that she once pushed herself beyond healthy limits in an attempt to achieve a flat stomach.

Speaking about her fitness journey, Taapsee admitted that she became overly focused on attaining what she believed was the ideal physique. She accepted that she overworked herself and eventually realised that constantly striving for a specific body type was neither sustainable nor beneficial for her overall health.

On Sunday, Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I remember I had this obsession because while growing up, I was extremely fit, but I never understood why the lower belly fat always stayed. I worked out intensely almost to an extent that I overpushed myself, and rightly said, when you overpush yourself, it rings an alarm in your brain that your body needs protection.”