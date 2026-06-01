Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Taapsee Pannu admits ‘torturing’ her body for a flat stomach, says she overexerted herself
Taapsee Pannu recalls pushing herself too hard to achieve a 'perfect' physique and shares an important message about self-acceptance.
Actor Taapsee Pannu has opened up about the pressure of maintaining a certain body image in the entertainment industry, revealing that she once pushed herself beyond healthy limits in an attempt to achieve a flat stomach.
Speaking about her fitness journey, Taapsee admitted that she became overly focused on attaining what she believed was the ideal physique. She accepted that she overworked herself and eventually realised that constantly striving for a specific body type was neither sustainable nor beneficial for her overall health.
On Sunday, Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I remember I had this obsession because while growing up, I was extremely fit, but I never understood why the lower belly fat always stayed. I worked out intensely almost to an extent that I overpushed myself, and rightly said, when you overpush yourself, it rings an alarm in your brain that your body needs protection.”
She added, “So instead of actually losing water retention, the body starts retaining it and then that lower belly fat, which might actually not just be fat, it’s also water retention, it stays, and it increases by overworking out, which I really believe people should not do.”
Taapsee stressed that every body is different and that comparing oneself to others can often lead to unnecessary stress and disappointment. “It cannot look like any other girl, so you need to accept this. I accepted it very late after really torturing myself, and then I realised that there are some days it happens and there are some days it doesn’t happen. My nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal explained it to me how it’s actually important to have that little bit of fat, a little bit of water retention under the belly because that’s where your reproductive organs are, and they need protection, and by virtue of being a woman, you need that protection,” she shared.
View this post on Instagram
She concluded by saying, “It’s healthy for you. So just to get those picture-perfect Instagram pictures, please don’t torture yourself. It’s supposed to be healthy to have that little bit of bulge and have that fat there. Please don’t torture yourself.”
View this post on Instagram
Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming projects
Taapsee Pannu will be seen next in Netflix film Gandhari. Directed by Devashish Makhija and written by Kanika Dhillon, who also produces the project under Kathha Productions, the film follows a determined mother’s relentless quest to find her kidnapped child. The emotional thriller also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles and is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.
Disclaimer: This article features personal reflections on fitness, body image, and wellness habits. The insights shared are intended solely for informational and educational purposes and do not constitute professional medical, nutritional, or health advice. Every individual’s body is unique; please consult a qualified healthcare professional or a registered dietitian before making significant changes to your diet or exercise regimen.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05