‘They said being 30 was old for rom-coms,’ says Taapsee: ‘You dare say that about Shah Rukh’

Be it pay disparity or the inherent misogyny that continues to permeate the Hindi film industry, Taapsee Pannu has never shied away from addressing uncomfortable truths, even if it means challenging the status quo. The actor has once again spoken about another persistent issue in the entertainment business, ageism and the double standards women face as they grow older. In a conversation with Times Entertainment, Taapsee reflected on how difficult it is for actresses to establish themselves before they are deemed “too old” for certain roles.

‘You’re not young enough to be featured in a rom-com’

“I came into the Hindi film industry when I was in my mid-twenties, okay? Now, for three or four years, you’re struggling to get a decent role. By the time you make a mark, you’ve crossed 30. Then they say you’re not young enough to be featured in a rom-com.” Highlighting the industry’s preference for younger actresses, she added, “So even till date, there are so many times when I feel like, ‘But you don’t really need a younger person for this role.’ Yet they still want to go younger. It doesn’t really happen the same way with men. Of course, we can all see that. But yes, ageism is a big thing.”