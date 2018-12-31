Taapsee Pannu: I’m trying to break prejudices with every film I do

Taapsee Pannu was seen in varied roles in 2018. She played a hockey player in Soorma, a lawyer in Mulk and a girl caught between love and marriage in Manmarziyaan. And each of her roles received a thumbs-up from the audience.

“I actually wanna end my 2018 with a lot of gratitude for noticing and acknowledging my choices and appreciating them largely,” Taapsee shared exclusively with indianexpress.com.

The actor has always been lauded for the kind of scripts she chooses, be it Pink or Naam Shabana. And before one could typecast her into similar roles, she did Judwaa, while continuing to work in south cinema too.

“I’m trying to break a lot of prejudices with every film I do, be it Pink, Mulk or Manmarziyaan. I am not scared of my audience and my fan base who walk into the theater for me. They will be so happy to see that I could pull off yet another shade,” she added.

Taapsee Pannu played Diljit Dosanjh’s onscreen love interest and a hockey player Harpreet in Sandeep Singh biopic Soorma. She was later seen as a Hindu daughter-in-law who turns a lawyer for her Muslim family, fighting to reclaim its lost respect. She was also seen in Dil Juunglee.

The 31-year-old was lauded for playing the unapologetic and fiercely independent Rumi in Manmarziyaan. The film, however, faced trouble with a certain Sikh group for “hurting religious sentiments”, as a result of which some scenes were edited out by its makers. Referring to the controversy, the actor gave a tongue-in-cheek reply.

“For people who questioned, and couldn’t accept or relate to the characters I portray, I just want to say ‘hum unhe apna banaaye kaise woh humein apna samajhte hi nahi’ (How do I make them my own when they don’t consider me to be theirs?’ And for the ones who loved me and made me feel so blessed, I want to say ‘main tenu pher milangi’ (I’ll meet you again) in 2019, raising the bar higher,” she said with a smile.

Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for Mangal Mission also starring Akshay Kumar, apart from gearing up for Badla with Amitabh Bachchan.