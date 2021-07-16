T-Series on rape allegations against Bhushan Kumar: ‘It is completely false and malicious’

T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar on Friday denied allegations of rape levelled against him by a woman. A statement released by T-Series termed the complaint filed against Bhushan as “false and malicious.”

T-Series said that the accusation was a ‘counter blast’ for the extortion complaint filed by the company against the woman in question. “The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion,” an excerpt of T-Series’ statement read.

On Thursday, an FIR was registered against Bhushan Kumar at DN Nagar police station in Andheri (West), Mumbai, for allegedly raping a woman on the false promise of providing her with a job at his company.

The police said that the 30-year-old woman claimed that she was sexually assaulted from September 2017 until last year.

Read the full statement by T-Series:

The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work.

It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos.

Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web-series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion.

We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action.

Bhushan Kumar had faced similar allegations in 2018 too.