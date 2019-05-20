T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment join hands for war drama Navy Day

After the massive success of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bollywood is looking to produce more real-life based stories on men in uniform. T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment have joined hands to make a movie on one of the biggest offensive operations by the Indian Navy.

Tentatively titled Navy Day, the movie will dramatise the attack launched by the Indian navy on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

India observes Navy Day on December 4 every year in order to honour the operation and the sacrifice that went into it.

The movie will be helmed by Razneesh Ghai, who is a popular figure in the advertising industry. Principal photography of the movie will begin in 2020.

Navy Day is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla.

Talking about the movie, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “The operation was one of the most successful in modern naval history after World War II. Our Navy suffered no losses and caused heavy casualties on the enemy side. T-Series and Ellipsis look forward to bringing to life this extraordinary tale of strategy, thrill and bravery.”

The casting announcement for Navy Day will be made later this year.