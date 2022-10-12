T-Series announces Yaariyan 2, locks release date

Film production banner T-Series on Wednesday announced the sequel to its hit movie Yaariyan, with Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Yash Das Gupta in the lead roles.

T-Series took to Twitter to share the details about the upcoming movie, which will arrive in theatres next year in May.

The post read, “Cousins by blood, friends by choice! A family glued by the bond of true friendship brings back to you, #Yaariyan2 In cinemas 12th May 2023.”

The 2014 coming-of-age romance Yaariyan, starring Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. Yaariyan 2 will be directed by filmmaker duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, known for helming Salman Khan-starrer Lucky: No Time for Love and Sanam Teri Kasam starring Harshvardhan and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane.

Actors Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri round out the cast of Yaariyan 2.