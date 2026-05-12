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System trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika go up against Ashutosh Gowariker in gritty legal drama
System trailer: Sonakshi Sinha’s character must win 10 cases consecutively to secure a partnership in her father’s law firm.
Sonakshi Sinha is set to face off against Ashutosh Gowariker in Prime Video’s upcoming web series System, where she will also be teaming up with Jyotika. The trailer was unveiled on Tuesday morning, promising a dynamic and tense legal battle that explores themes of class privilege, power, and, of course, justice.
The over two-minute-long promo of System introduces Sonakshi Sinha’s character, Neha, an ambitious and privileged public prosecutor, and the daughter of renowned lawyer Ravi Rajvansh, played by Ashutosh Gowariker. In the opening itself, we see her making a deal with her father where she must win 10 consecutive cases to earn a partnership in her father’s firm.
As the trailer progresses, viewers are introduced to Sarika, a courtroom stenographer portrayed by Jyotika, who comes from a less privileged background. Things take a turn when Neha decides to team up with Sarika, asking for her help to win a case and serve true justice. In the promo, we also see both the female leads discussing their personal lives and how these experiences, in turn, affect their professional lives.
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Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the show features powerful dialogues. At one point, Jyotika’s character tells Sonakshi: “Everyone is trying to hide their real face in this world.” The drama intensifies when Neha is shown confronting her father directly in the courtroom. The promo ends with another memorable exchange, as Sonakshi asks Jyotika: “You don’t think courts serve justice?” to which she replies: “Justice is like God, very hard to find.”
Watch the full trailer of Prime Video’s System here:
System is produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, and written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala, and Akshat Ghidial. The series is set to premiere on May 22.
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