System trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika go up against Ashutosh Gowariker in gritty legal drama

Sonakshi Sinha is set to face off against Ashutosh Gowariker in Prime Video’s upcoming web series System, where she will also be teaming up with Jyotika. The trailer was unveiled on Tuesday morning, promising a dynamic and tense legal battle that explores themes of class privilege, power, and, of course, justice.

The over two-minute-long promo of System introduces Sonakshi Sinha’s character, Neha, an ambitious and privileged public prosecutor, and the daughter of renowned lawyer Ravi Rajvansh, played by Ashutosh Gowariker. In the opening itself, we see her making a deal with her father where she must win 10 consecutive cases to earn a partnership in her father’s firm.