Film and television actor Syed Badr-ul Hasan Khan Bahadur, popularly known as Pappu Polyester, passed away on Tuesday.

Apart from acting in various mediums over 25 years, Syed was also a trained classical dancer.

The actor was also honoured with a National Award for his supporting role in the historical drama The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

Some of Syed Badr-ul Hasan Khan Bahadur’s best-known films include Jodha Akbar, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Mann, Khoya Khoya Chand and Badal.