Sweta Keswani slams trolls judging Shahana Goswami over multiple partners: ‘Two-faced attitude’

Actor Sweta Keswani has come out in support of Shahana Goswami after the latter faced online trolling for speaking openly about having multiple partners. In a recent conversation, Sweta defended Shahana’s personal choices, questioned the double standards around men’s and women’s sexuality, and said people should stop judging others for how they choose to live their lives.

“I think she’s amazing. If she can juggle all these people, good for her. Even one relationship can be so difficult mentally. It’s exhausting. Imagine having five! If she enjoys it and wants to continue, more power to her,” Sweta said in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

She also questioned why people felt the need to comment on Shahana Goswami’s personal life. “Who are these people who are so invested in other people’s lives? Can’t you do something of your own? Take care of your own life,” she said.

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Sweta Keswani on double standards around women’s relationships

Sweta Keswani pointed to what she sees as a double standard in how society responds to men and women who have multiple partners. She argued that while men’s extra-marital affairs often attract less scrutiny, women who speak openly about their sexuality are subjected to criticism and name-calling.

“When a man has an extra-marital affair, no one says anything. But if a woman is sexually active and wants to live life on her own terms, people are quick to comment, criticise her and call her names. It’s such a two-faced attitude, and our country can be very hypocritical about these things,” she said.

Sweta further pointed out that consensual non-monogamy is not unheard of, questioning why Shahana Goswami’s choices had become such a talking point.

“There are open marriages, too. People have parties, sometimes called chemistry parties, where they meet others and explore relationships. Couples go together and do what they want to do. So, I don’t understand what the big deal is,” she said.

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“If you’re okay with it and your partner is okay with it, why should you live your life on someone else’s terms? She’s not living for others. She’s living for herself,” she added.

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Sweta Keswani says trolling reflects more on critics than Shahana Goswami

Sweta Keswani also said the criticism directed at Shahana Goswami says more about the people making the comments than it does about the actor herself.

“The people commenting on her life are revealing more about themselves than about Shahana. She’s living her own life. You have your tea, talk to your friends and get on with your day. Why do you care?” she said.

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She also said that some of the criticism could stem from people being uncomfortable with choices they would not make themselves.

“Maybe their problem is that they don’t get to do all these things themselves,” she added.

What did Shahana Goswami say about having multiple partners?

In an earlier conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shahana Goswami spoke about her approach to relationships, explaining that she shares long-standing connections with multiple people, but stressed that these relationships are not casual.

“At this point, I don’t even have one primary partner like that. I have many people with whom I have long-standing dynamics, but it’s not casual. None of it is casual for me,” Shahana said.

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She further said, “So for me, at this point, openness means there’s no clear-cut partnership with anyone, but there is this feeling of long-term bonding and connection that stays with you, no matter what form it takes. Sometimes it’s just friendship. Sometimes it might be physical too. There’s no need to force it into some specific direction. The baseline is simple: love and friendship. A friend means someone you have a human-level love for, that’s what they are to you.”

Shahana Goswami said she was introduced to the idea of open relationships at a young age, which shaped her views on love and commitment.

“I always felt that love should be free, that it should not become something that limits or confines the people involved in it. That belief has shaped not only the relationships I have chosen but how those relationships have taken shape over time,” she said.

The actor also revealed that several of her partners have met each other, highlighting the openness and communication that are important to making such relationships work.

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Who is Sweta Keswani?

Sweta Keswani is an actor known for her work in Indian television, including shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. She has also worked in American television and theatre.

Shahana Goswami has earned recognition for her performances in films such as Rock On!!, Firaaq and Zwigato, as well as the critically acclaimed film Santosh.