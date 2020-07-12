scorecardresearch
Keep dancing with the stars: Swastika Mukherjee remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Swastika Mukherjee shared a video on Instagram, where she can be seen dancing with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 12, 2020 9:58:47 pm
sushant singh rajput dil bechara unseen videos Dil Bechara will stream on Disney+Hostar from July 24 onwards. (Photo: Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram)

Actor Swastika Mukherjee on Sunday shared a happy video on Instagram, remembering her Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the video, Mukherjee can be seen dancing with the late actor on a song from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

Sharing the video, Swastika Mukherjee wrote, “HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-) I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love.”

The actor thanked director Mukesh Chhabra for capturing the moment and said, she “will cherish this forever.”

Swastika Mukherjee will be seen playing debutant Sanjana Sanghi’s mother in the film.

Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana, marks Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut. The film will release exclusively on Disney+Hostar on July 24.

