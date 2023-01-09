Swara Bhasker’s latest post sparks dating rumours as she writes ‘this could be love’, fans await a ‘big announcement’

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker’s latest Instagram post has piqued the interest of her fans and has left internet users curious. The actor shared a new picture in which she is seen resting her head on someone’s arms. She also fueled the fire with her caption about ‘love.’

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Swara shared the adorable picture and wrote in the caption, “This could be love..” Fans in the comment section were excited to find out if there would be a big announcement by the actor. One of the fans wrote, “Can’t wait for the news to be shared! So much suspense!!.” Another wished her the best and wrote, “I’m so hoping it is, you are so full of love Swara, it would be nice for someone to share their love with you. Wishing you all the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Swara had opened up about marriage in an interview with IANS. The actor had said, “I believe in the institution of marriage. Really? Are you surprised that I don’t smoke, I don’t do drugs? I know people think I must be wild but I am very gharelu.”

The actor was previously dating author Himanshu Sharma whom she met on the sets of Raanjhana. Reportedly, the ex-couple were in a relationship for five years before calling it quits. Swara had opened up about her breakup and had said, “I didn’t have or I still don’t have any anger or animosity against him and that’s how I dealt with the break-up. Nobody did anything bad; nobody did anything wrong, nobody cheated on anyone. I decided to hit the gym the day I called it quits with Himanshu and worked out like a psychopath back then until I started shooting new projects.”

Swara was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar.