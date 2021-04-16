Swara Bhasker’s Jahaan Chaar Yaar shoot in Goa halted after Meher Vij tests positive for Covid-19

Swara Bhasker on Friday took to her social media platforms to share that her upcoming film — Jahaan Chaar Yaar’s shoot, which was being done in Goa, has been suspended for the time being after one of her co-stars of the film, Meher Vij tested positive for Covid-19.

Swara tweeted, “Was shooting in Goa for #JahaanChaarYaar where co-actor #MeherVij tested positive for COVID-19. Our producer @vinodbachchan did the responsible thing by suspending shoot, quarantining crew & having everyone tested. Hope to resume shooting soon! Get well soon Meher 🤗💚 #COVID19.”

After Vij tested positive for the coronavirus, and looking at the present situation with the country witnessing record high numbers of infection, the film’s team has decided to postpone the film’s shoot all together.

Producer Vinod Bachchan told indianexpress.com, “Meher Vij showed symptoms of Covid-19 on day two of the shoot in Goa. We immediately took action considering the rising cases. The shoot was suspended and the entire team was quarantined to their rooms and everyone was tested. Fortunately the entire cast and crew, except for Meher Vij, have tested negative. However looking at the current scenario of the pandemic and rising cases; we have decided to postpone the shoot.”

Jahaan Chaar Yaar, touted as an empowering tale of womanhood and friendship, went on floors in March when Swara and other cast members of Jahaan Chaar Yaar including Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra started shooting for the film in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar, helmed by Kamal Pandey, follows the story of four friends trapped in a rut of hapless monotony. With grown-up kids and distant husbands, their middle-class lives have nothing to look forward to until a chance vacation in Goa. The getaway turns into a thrilling roller coaster they never bargained for. The film will chronicle the journey of these four friends who go from being demure housewives into daring dames.