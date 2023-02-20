scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Swara Bhasker’s husband Fahad Ahmad hits back at trolls over ‘bhai’ tweet: ‘Accept that husband and wife can joke too’

Swara Bhasker, who recently got married to Fahad Ahmad, has become a target of trolls for calling Fahad 'bhai' while wishing him on his birthday recently.

Swara BhaskerActor Swara Bhasker got married to political activist Fahad Ahmad. (Photo: PR Handout)
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker recently revealed that she tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. The actor said that they registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Not long after she announced the news on Twitter, internet users dug out an old tweet of Swara in which the actor called Fahad ‘bhai’ (brother). 

The tweet has now resurfaced online and many users were quick to notice that the tweet came less than a month after the couple had registered their marriage. Others only focused on the ‘bhai’ part and trolled the couple. Fahad stepped up and hit back at the trolls and  wrote in Hindi, “Jokes apart. The right wingers agreed that Hindu and Muslim can be brothers and sisters. Now, accept that husband and wife can joke too.”

 

The couple announced their marriage in a unique way by dropping a video montage of their adorable and sweet moments. Swara also shared pictures from their celebrations and dropped pictures with their family and friends. Swara and Fahad are all set to host a grand ceremony in March. The actor, in her column for a media portal, opened up about her plans for the celebrations. 

A Twitter user, created a meme referencing the popular American sitcom–The Office featuring a clueless office employee shaking the hand of his boss.  It read, “People lauding the simplicity of Swara Bhasker’s wedding. Swara Bhasker, who had planned a grand celebration in March.” Replying to the Tweet, Swara said, “Samanvay has read every thought in my head.”

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 15:58 IST
