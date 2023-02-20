Swara Bhasker’s husband Fahad Ahmad hits back at trolls over ‘bhai’ tweet: ‘Accept that husband and wife can joke too’

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker recently revealed that she tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. The actor said that they registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Not long after she announced the news on Twitter, internet users dug out an old tweet of Swara in which the actor called Fahad ‘bhai’ (brother).

The tweet has now resurfaced online and many users were quick to notice that the tweet came less than a month after the couple had registered their marriage. Others only focused on the ‘bhai’ part and trolled the couple. Fahad stepped up and hit back at the trolls and wrote in Hindi, “Jokes apart. The right wingers agreed that Hindu and Muslim can be brothers and sisters. Now, accept that husband and wife can joke too.”

जन्मदिन मुबारक फ़हाद मियाँ! भाई का कॉन्फ़िडेंस बरकरार रहे :) @FahadZirarAhmad

खुश रहो, आबाद रहो.. उम्र हो रही है अब शादी कर लो! 🤣🤣🤓🤓💛💛

Have a great birthday & a fantastic year dost! ✨ pic.twitter.com/3Rzak1MuQB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 2, 2023

Jokes a part संघियों ने यह तो माना हिन्दू-मुस्लिम भाई बहन हो सकते है बस यह और मान लो पति पत्नी मज़ाक़ भी कर सकते है…… — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 19, 2023

The couple announced their marriage in a unique way by dropping a video montage of their adorable and sweet moments. Swara also shared pictures from their celebrations and dropped pictures with their family and friends. Swara and Fahad are all set to host a grand ceremony in March. The actor, in her column for a media portal, opened up about her plans for the celebrations.

Samanvay has read every thought in my head 🤣🤣🤣🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/n9yaHzPWyx — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 18, 2023

A Twitter user, created a meme referencing the popular American sitcom–The Office featuring a clueless office employee shaking the hand of his boss. It read, “People lauding the simplicity of Swara Bhasker’s wedding. Swara Bhasker, who had planned a grand celebration in March.” Replying to the Tweet, Swara said, “Samanvay has read every thought in my head.”