Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Swara Bhasker wears mother’s saree to wedding with Fahad Ahmad, explains why she had a frugal ceremony

Swara Bhasker, who recently got married to Fahad Ahmad, dropped new pictures from their court wedding. She also explained why she went for a simple wedding instead of a big, fat celeb wedding.

swara bhaskerSwara Bhasker announced her wedding with Fahad Ahmad on February 16. (Photo: Swara Bhasker/Twitter)
Actor Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and announced her wedding with politician Fahad Ahmad on February 16. Swara shared a video with a montage of their beautiful and adorable moments and revealed that they submitted papers for their court marriage on January 6 this year, under the Special Marriage Act.

On February 17, Swara dropped new pictures on her social media handles and wrote in the caption, “So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct. Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi.”

Swara was seen in a maroon saree in the pictures. The couple also struck a pose with their parents. Swara was seen dancing while holding Fahad’s hand in one of the snaps. The actor also gave a glimpse of her mehndi-clad hands on her Instagram handle. 

The actor, in her latest column for a media organization, wrote in depth about how she is intrigued by celebrity weddings and also credited social media for the same. Citing examples of  KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Swara called out the voyeuristic paparazzi culture for breaching their privacy.

Talking about what her wedding would look like, Swara wrote, “I have spent many hours searching destination wedding locations that I know well I can ill-afford; thinking ‘just in case I sign a Hollywood film worth millions of dollars!’ I have been stalking couture collections of various designers for some years now, picking out outfits for my fictional wedding.”

However, Swara then reminded the young generation that a wedding is a promise and not merely opportunities to get more likes on social media posts. She further explained how social-media fueled weddings has led to a fundamental shift in our fiscal values. 

She concluded and wrote, “I decided to do a simple calculation of what this fantasy, Instagram-worthy wedding would cost me. I declared to my father, ‘If I have the ideal wedding that I want, I will step into married life broke and in debt!'” On the work front, Swara was last seen in Kamal Pandey’s Jahan Chaar Yaar alongside Pooja Chopra, Meher Vij, and Shikha Talsania.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 10:42 IST
