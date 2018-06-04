Swara Bhasker called out for ‘contradictory statements’ on Pakistan by Urwa Hocane

Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker has been called out for making statements against Pakistan Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker has been called out for making statements against Pakistan

Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker is known for being bold and vocal about her opinion on various topics – be it politics, feminism or cinema. However, her recent comments made against Pakistan has managed to raise quite a few eyebrows.

The actor, in a recent interview, dodged the question about Pakistan’s ban on Veere Di Wedding in a manner that has received some backlash. The actor shrugged off the question on the movie’s ban by calling Pakistan a “failing state.” Bhasker further said that she didn’t expect anything else from the country. Post her comments, the internet, which has the memory of an elephant, has called out Bhasker’s comments on social media. Pakistani VJ and actor Urwa Hocane then shared Bhasker’s recent comments along with the interview where the actor had spoken of Lahore in glowing terms.

Bhasker in an earlier interview in Pakistan had said that nothing compares to Lahore, not even places like New York, London or Paris. However, in a recent interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, the actor can be seen saying that she was sure that “Pakistanis have a way worse vocabulary than we (Indians) do.” Both the interviews stand in stark contrast to each other.

Pakistan is the country that you @ReallySwara referred to,in 2015, as the “Best country you have ever visited” and it has only gotten better in the last few years in every aspect along with when it comes to having bigger hearts and welcoming our guests . 1/3 — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

2/3 While you’re on this spree of empowering women,i must say you’ve become a bitter person. And all of this is odd coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films i.e. #Padmavat so let’s not talk about women empowerment. — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

3/3 This only reflects on u as an ignorant person who is also quiet contradictory in her own statements. It’s not a failing state for sure but u come across as a “Failing Human Being” !!! @ReallySwara From the citizen of the Phenomenal Pakistan 🇵🇰 — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

Thanks Anshul! there should we a distinction between States/ govts of a country & the people of that country. My regard for & goodwill towards the people of #Pakistan remains unchanged. Some of my closest friends are Pakistani. Lahore remains one of my soul cities. ❤️❤️💕💕 https://t.co/JHImDSnwKU — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 4, 2018

Urwa Hocane shared both the videos on Twitter with a post that read, “Pakistan is the country that you @ReallySwara referred to, in 2015, as the “Best country you have ever visited” and it has only gotten better in the last few years in every aspect along with when it comes to having bigger hearts and welcoming our guests.” In another post, Hocane wrote while sharing the video, “Need I say more ?! @ReallySwara.”

After the actor started receiving backlash, Bhasker posted another tweet intending to clarify her take on the subject. Her tweet read, “There should be a distinction between States/ govts of a country & the people of that country. My regard for & goodwill towards the people of #Pakistan remains unchanged. Some of my closest friends are Pakistani. Lahore remains one of my soul cities.”

