scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Swara Bhasker on Twitter war with Kangana Ranaut: ‘Her B-grade actress comment was an invitation to talk’

Kangana Ranaut had called Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade actresses' because they didn't agree with the existence of nepotism in Bollywood.

swara bhasker kangana ranautSwara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut have gotten into a war of words several times. (Photo: Swara Bhasker, Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Last year, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Swara Bhasker and called her a ‘B-grade’ actress. Swara reacted to the comment in a sarcastic tone and called it a ‘compliment’. Recently, when the Veere Di Wedding star was asked about the same, she said she doesn’t really have a problem with whatever Kangana said because she was exercising her democratic right of freedom of speech.

In the latest episode of The Bombay Journey, Swara was asked why despite being co-actors in two films, (Kangana and Swara shared the screen in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns) Kangana attacked her on Twitter. Swara replied, “Kangana is a frank girl and I am also a frank girl. Toh humne karli baat (So, we talked). She put across her opinion and I did mine, so it’s all good.”

Also read |Swara Bhasker says she is tired of her ‘dabang’ reputation: ‘It gets me into trouble unnecessarily’

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut had called Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu ‘B-grade actresses’ because they didn’t agree with the existence of nepotism in Bollywood. As per Kangana, Taapsee and Swara did this to win over the confidence of Karan Johar so that he could cast them in his movies.

However, Swara feels that Kangana’s comments were an ‘invitation’ to start a conversation. She continued, “I just felt that Kangana calling me and Taapsee B-grade actors was an invitation to talk. So, we should talk. Also, it’s a democracy and everyone has the right to speak. My only logic is, that if you are speaking, then I will also speak. I will also share my opinion.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
Also read |Brahmastra box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s film passes Monday test, expected to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

This was not the only instance when Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut got into a war of words. In 2021, Swara mocked Kangana for starting the feminism movement with her film Queen, and she in turn accused Swara of protecting movie mafias. They had even been at loggerheads over the proceedings of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 08:10:40 pm
Next Story

Is Bengal BJP on course for a comeback? Gloves off, party says mojo is back

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of SRK's character in Brahmastra: 'We are already thinking of origins story'

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of SRK's character in Brahmastra: 'We are already thinking of origins story'

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi
Opinion

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement