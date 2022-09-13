Swara Bhasker on Twitter war with Kangana Ranaut: ‘Her B-grade actress comment was an invitation to talk’

Last year, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Swara Bhasker and called her a ‘B-grade’ actress. Swara reacted to the comment in a sarcastic tone and called it a ‘compliment’. Recently, when the Veere Di Wedding star was asked about the same, she said she doesn’t really have a problem with whatever Kangana said because she was exercising her democratic right of freedom of speech.

In the latest episode of The Bombay Journey, Swara was asked why despite being co-actors in two films, (Kangana and Swara shared the screen in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns) Kangana attacked her on Twitter. Swara replied, “Kangana is a frank girl and I am also a frank girl. Toh humne karli baat (So, we talked). She put across her opinion and I did mine, so it’s all good.”

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut had called Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu ‘B-grade actresses’ because they didn’t agree with the existence of nepotism in Bollywood. As per Kangana, Taapsee and Swara did this to win over the confidence of Karan Johar so that he could cast them in his movies.

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

However, Swara feels that Kangana’s comments were an ‘invitation’ to start a conversation. She continued, “I just felt that Kangana calling me and Taapsee B-grade actors was an invitation to talk. So, we should talk. Also, it’s a democracy and everyone has the right to speak. My only logic is, that if you are speaking, then I will also speak. I will also share my opinion.”

This was not the only instance when Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut got into a war of words. In 2021, Swara mocked Kangana for starting the feminism movement with her film Queen, and she in turn accused Swara of protecting movie mafias. They had even been at loggerheads over the proceedings of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.