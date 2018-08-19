Swara Bhasker on deactivating Twitter account: I’m on digital detox

Swara Bhasker is currently in Europe for summer vacation. Swara Bhasker is currently in Europe for summer vacation.

Swara Bhasker has temporarily deactivated her Twitter account. The actor says she is on a “digital detox”.

When searched for the actor’s verified account with the handle, @ReallySwara, the page showed no results. Swara told PTI that she is currently holidaying in Europe and will be back on Twitter when she returns home.

“I deactivated it. Digital detox. (I) will be back when I return to India next week,” she told PTI over a series of text messages.

“I wasn’t able to enjoy my holiday and was all the time tracking what’s happening in India. I just felt I’m getting addicted to Twitter,” she added.

According to reports, the 30-year-old actor, who is a vocal critic of the central government, had gone off the micro-blogging site due to incessant trolling on her posts.

But the actor refuted the claims, saying “All other reasons being ascribed are mere speculation and gossip!” Swara, however, is still active on other social media platforms — Facebook and Instagram.

Swara has been generously sharing pictures of her Europe trip on Instagram.

Check out Swara’s pictures from her summer vacations in Europe:

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in a bold avatar in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. The actor had grabbed quite a few eyeballs for her performance in the film.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd