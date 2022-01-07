Swara Bhasker tests Covid-19 positive, reveals her symptoms

Swara Bhasker has informed followers that she has tested Covid-19 positive. As the third wave of the virus hits the country, several celebrities have tested positive in the last week.

Sharing the news via her social media account, Swara wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening.. and I’, taking all the necessary precautions. I’ve informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; bit if anyone else did come in contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe ya’all.”

The actor shared the post with the caption, “Hello Covid! 😬 Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. 🤞🏾 SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone 🙏🏽.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Telugu superstar and producer Mahesh Babu, Bengali actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, The Kapil Sharma Show Star Sumona Chakravarti, John Abraham and his wife Mrunal Thakur, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and his family, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Bijlani, Prem Chopra and wife, Dhrashti Dhami and Ranvir Shorey are also on the list of celebs who have tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani got the Covid infection just before the New Year. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Shanaya Kapoor were also affected by the virus. They have now tested negative.