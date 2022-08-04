Swara Bhasker-starrer Jahaan Chaar Yaar to hit screens in September

August 4, 2022 2:06:37 pm
Buddy comedy Jahaan Chaar Yaar is slated to be released on September 16, the makers announced Thursday. Directed by Kamal Pandey, the film also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania.
Swara Bhasker shared the release date announcement on Twitter. “4… 3… 2… 1… countdown starts for the #GirlsTripOfTheYear… #JahaanChaarYaar, in cinemas on 16th September… CANNOT KEEP CALM!” she wrote.
4…3…2…1… countdown starts for the #GirlsTripOfTheYear 🥂#JahaanChaarYaar, in cinemas on 16th September
CANNOT KEEP CALM!
@PenMovies @jayantilalgada @jahaanchaaryaar pic.twitter.com/NOjpyFk4vz
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 4, 2022
Jahaan Chaar Yaar narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in “an extraordinary adventure”.
The movie is produced by Vinod Bachchan.
