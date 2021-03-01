Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra to star in Jahaan Chaar Yaar

A week before Women’s Day, Vinod Bachchan has announced an empowering tale of womanhood and friendship. Titled Jahaan Chaar Yaar, the film will star Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra in the lead roles. The shoot for the same will kick-start from March 5 in Prayagraj.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar will follow the story of four friends – trapped in a rut of hapless monotony. With grown-up kids and distant husbands, their middle-class lives have nothing to look forward to until a chance vacation in Goa. The getaway turns into a thrilling roller coaster they never bargained for. The film will chronicle the journey of these four friends who go from being demure housewives into daring dames.

Shikha Talsania, last seen in Coolie No 1, shared the first look of the film on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Excited to announce my next, #JahaanChaarYaar with Swara , Meher and Pooja!” While this would be Swara and Shikha’s second outing together after Veere Di Wedding, it’s a first collaboration with the other actors.

Commenting on the film producer Vinod Bachchan in a statement said, “As cinemas open their doors again, it is a matter of time till audiences open their hearts again; we just need to welcome them back with a rocking film! Jahaan Chaar Yaar is an empowering tale of friendship filled with engaging twists and turns. I am sure it will reignite the glory of big screen entertainment.”

The maker behind hits like Tanu Weds Manu, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Ginny Weds Sunny added that he was overjoyed to be crafting a fresh story with such a solid script.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar will mark the directorial debut of writer Kamal Pandey, known for his work in films like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Shagird among more.