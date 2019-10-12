Swara Bhasker: If a minority community says there’s intolerance in country, listen to it

Actor Swara Bhasker says it’s high time mainstream became empathetic towards the experiences of minorities in the country.

Advertising

Swara, speaking at the poster launch of her upcoming film Sheer Qorma, a lesbian love story, today said majority needs to rise above the assumption that just because something hasn’t happened to it, its existence is questionable.

“It’s time that mainstream Bollywood and other language industries begin to be a little sensitive and responsible in how they represent the issues… Just because an experience is not my own doesn’t mean it’s not legitimate. This is true for religious identity, caste identity, gender identity. At so many levels, we all must be priveleged in our own way.

“If a minority community is saying that there’s intolerance in the society then listen to it, you may not have felt it because you’re not from minority community. If a Dalit is saying, ‘I feel scared that I will be lynched,’ listen to him. Just because it hasn’t happened to you doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened to someone else. If queer people say, ‘We feel discriminated against and we don’t belong,’ listen to it,” the actor said.

Sheer Qorma is a love story of two Muslim queer women, played by Swara and Divya Dutta. The film also stars Shabana Azmi in a pivotal role. Its poster was today launched at the ongoing India Film Project in the city.