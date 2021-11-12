Swara Bhasker schools a man as he compares her to house help: ‘Hope you don’t act like a creep with her’

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker calls out what she sees so when a troll compared her to his household help, Swara was quick to point out that he should respect her labour and “not act like a creep with her.” Swara had earlier posted a photo of herself in a saree to which the Twitter user commented, “My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much graceful than you.”

To this, Swara replied, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her.”

I’m sure your your household help is beautiful.

I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/nf8egoWkJl — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 11, 2021

Twitterati applauded Sawara’s comment as one user wrote, “how he spoke reflect his sanskar and how you responded reflect yours. Well done and more power to you.” Another user wrote, “I always thought we follow like minded people to share our views. It seems opposite with you.A few follow u to not only criticize but to pull ur leg for anything u do..”

Swara is quite active on social media and uses the platforms to express her honest opinions. Swara was last seen in the Netflix web series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and the Eros Now series Flesh. She will soon be seen alongside Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi in the film Sheer Qorma and the buddy comedy Jahaan Chaar Yaar.