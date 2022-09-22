Swara Bhasker says ‘Jutice for SSR’ campaign is agenda-driven: ‘Bollywood made a big mistake by staying silent’

Actor Swara Bhasker has opened up about her thoughts and views about the ‘agenda-driven’ campaign post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor, who often lands in trouble for voicing her views, revealed that she does not understand the “Justice for SSR” campaign and said that it has become more like a cult.

In an interview with Frontline, the actor said, “It’s a very well-thought-out, organised campaign. It is purely agenda-driven and once you understand what that agenda is and who is funding it, you get the whole picture. And then it becomes hard to see it as an organic phenomenon ever again. I still don’t fully understand the “Justice for SSR” thing, to be honest. It became a cult or something very close to it.”

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty, among a host of other Bollywood faces, were brutally trolled on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death that shocked the entire country. The internet was convinced that Sushant was a victim of nepotism and politics in Bollywood and soon after his death, ‘Justice for SSR’ campaign was introduced on social media.

Speaking about how Bollywood actors were targeted by the trolls, the actor said that she advised her friends from the industry to provide a counter to the allegations made against them. She said, “This is what happens in the absence of a strong counter-narrative. I told my colleagues in the industry that they’re making a big mistake by staying silent. They should have countered the lies being told about them by the SSR handles. Their silence was read as confirmation of these wild allegations.”

Swara was recently seen in the movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The film also stars Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, Girish Kulkarni, Manish Chadhari. According to Swara, the film is a buddy-comedy surrounding ‘behenjis.’ She said, “This story flips the script and shows you how cool, badass and sassy behenjis can be.” The film was released on September 16.