scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Swara Bhasker says ‘bring down Bollywood brigade’ is running an industry of its own: ‘They are profiting from it’

Actor Swara Bhasker is of the opinion that there is a strong agenda behind the 'boycott Bollywood' trend and it is to attack Bollywood, which has always promoted Indian secularism.

Swara BhaskerSwara Bhasker will be seen next in Jahaan Chaar Yaar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Swara Bhasker has never minced her words. Talking about the trend of ‘Boycott Bollywood’, the actor recently said that the trend is being promoted to harm the film industry which, she believes, promotes secularism.

In an interview with NDTV, when asked about the social media trend of ‘Boycott Bollywood’, the actor said, “A lot of negative hysteria has been generated around Bollywood and a lot of it is lies. I like to say that the ‘bring down Bollywood’ brigade is actually running a small industry of their own. They are profiting from it. All these Twitter handles. It’s like an industry on its own.”

When asked if this move is political in nature and to bring down the three Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Swara decoded the agenda behind the social media trends.

She said, “It is driven by an agenda for sure. The larger part of it has been that in 109 years, Bollywood has been one of the most popular vehicles of Indian secularism. Look at the kind of films we have made, we have always given the message that everyone is equal, love is greater than societal divide. Look at the credit at the end of the Bollywood film, every regional and linguistic identity of India is always represented there. It’s an industry which was spearheaded in its early days the Parsi and Muslim communities, it’s an industry which has popularised Urdu poetry and easy to digest Sufi concepts and is very diverse in an organic way. That is a problem for an agenda that wants to push a saffron kind of majoritarian identity in India. So, you have to discredit and delegitimise the most popular vehicle for Indian secularism if you want to discredit Indian secularism. That’s why Bollywood is being targeted.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...

In the last few months, many film and movie stars have faced the ‘boycott’ trend on social media.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 08:18:13 pm
Next Story

West Bengal: CBI arrests Trinamool leader Raju Sahani in chit fund scam

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy
Express Opinion

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

bipasha, karan photoshoot
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu and her stunning photoshoot with husband Karan Singh Grover
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement