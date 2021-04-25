Swara Bhasker praises Pakistan’s solidarity with India over Covid-19 crisis: ‘Thank you for your bada dil, padosi’

Swara Bhasker praised Pakistani social media for displaying solidarity with India as it battles the coronavirus' second wave. (Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

As Twitter continues to trend ‘Pakistan Stands with India,’ actor Swara Bhasker says it’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of love by India’s neighbour.

While Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said that both the countries must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together, cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took to his YouTube channel to appeal Pakistan’s government and fans to help India deal with the second wave of Covid-19 virus. Akhtar said global support was needed to help India in such a health crisis. Swara Bhasker on Sunday thanked Pakistan for being a “large hearted neighbour” despite facing vilification from sections of Indian media.

Heartening to see Pakistani civil society & social media reach out in solidarity & kindness to India, during this devastating time.. this despite the fact that our media & mainstream public discourse have consistently mocked & vilified Pakistanis.. Thank u 4 ur bada dil Padosi 💙 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 24, 2021

Pakistani star Momina Mustehsan also appealed to the government to extend help to India as the country is facing shortage of resources. “As cases in India soar to highest global daily and second highest in total, it is bound to put strain on resources. This is humanity vs the virus. Our battle against Covid is also intensifying, but can we share to help our neighbors? #IndiaNeedsOxygen @ImranKhanPTI @SMQureshiPTI,” she wrote.

India recorded 3,49,391 new Covid-19 cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, five states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala — contribute 54 per cent of the cases. While several hospitals in Delhi continue to report oxygen shortage, lack of ventilators, medicines and hospital beds persist across the country, forcing citizens to ask for resources on social media.