Swara Bhasker on why Bollywood isn’t backing Sonam Wangchuk: ‘They saw what happened to me’

As Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar entered its 20th day, the education reformer continues to demand accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, broader education reforms, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. His protest has drawn support from several actors, filmmakers, digital creators and public figures, many of whom have urged the government to initiate a dialogue while appealing to Wangchuk to end his fast in the interest of his health. Among the most vocal supporters from Bollywood has been Swara Bhasker, who also visited the protest site earlier this week.

‘They’re not coming after seeing what happened to me’: Swara Bhasker

Now, in an interview with The Lallantop, Swara spoke about why many in Bollywood have stayed away from the protest, suggesting that fear of repercussions has kept several actors from speaking out. “They’re not coming after seeing what happened to me. They know that if they speak too much, what happened to Swara Bhasker could happen to them as well. That’s why they are staying away.”