scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Swara Bhasker on Akshay Kumar’s movies: ‘Don’t agree with him due to the films he supports but…’

Swara Bhasker spoke about Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's movies and the recent performance of Hindi films at the box office.

swara and akshaySawara Bhasker has spoken about Akshay's movies and their recent performance. (Photo: Akshay, Swara/Instagram)

Swara Bhasker has joined a growing list of film industry personalities who’ve commented on the recent performance of Hindi films at the box office. While she believes that one cannot write off an entire industry so easily, the actor specifically opened up about colleague and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar‘s films. Speaking to The Hindu, the actor said that while she does not belong to or even agree with Akshay’s school of thought, as far as filmmaking is concerned, she surely doesn’t want his films to do poorly.

“We are storytellers and should tell stories in an honest way. I think Bollywood should not make itself a platform for propaganda. Having said that Bollywood is not one tangible, homogenous entity and there could never be one voice coming out of the industry. And that’s the beauty of it… I don’t agree with Akshay Kumar because of the kind of films he supports but that doesn’t mean I want his films to flop or that he shouldn’t release his films,” the actor said in the interview.

Also Read |Rahul Dev says it’s difficult to start over again after being a widower: ‘Filmon mein asaan lagta hai..’

Akshay Kumar has been having a rough time at the box office. His last three theatrical releases failed to connect with the audience. Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan tanked miserably at box office. His latest release, a Disney Plus Hotstar thriller titled Cuttputlli, has not exactly received glowing reviews from critics either.

In an earlier media interaction, while responding to indianexpress.com’s question about his recent failures, Akshay said, “If my films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault. I have to make the changes, I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to make changes, I want to dismantle my way of working and think what kind of films I should be doing. Nobody else is to be blamed but me.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far

Akshay Kumar has Oh My God 2, Ram Setu and Selfiee in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Swara was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 10:01:59 am
Next Story

Should diabetics have cinnamon?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos
Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement