‘It’s come home’: Swara Bhasker tells fans as her mother tests positive for Covid-19

Swara Bhasker is currently under home quarantine after her mother tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

Actor Swara Bhasker’s mother Ira Bhasker has tested positive for Covid-19, the actor informed her fans via Twitter. “It’s come home. My mother and our cook have both tested positive,” Swara tweeted, adding that she along with the rest of her family are in home quarantine.

“We are all isolating at home in #Delhi. Double mask up and stay at home people,” Swara informed, urging her fans to stay safe,” Swara concluded.

It’s come home. My mother and our cook have both tested positive. 🥺🥺😣😣

We are all isolating at home in #Delhi

Double mask up and stay at home people. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 19, 2021

Swara was recently shooting for her upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar in Goa. However, the shoot has been postponed indefinitely after her co-star Meher Vij tested positive for Covid-19.

“Was shooting in Goa for #JahaanChaarYaar where co-actor #MeherVij tested positive for COVID-19. Our producer @vinodbachchan did the responsible thing by suspending shoot, quarantining crew & having everyone tested. Hope to resume shooting soon! Get well soon Meher #COVID19,” Swara informed her fans.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar producer Vinod Bachchan spoke to indianexpress.com and informed that even though rest of the team tested negative, keeping the Covid-19 surge in mind, the shoot has been postponed.

Producer Vinod Bachchan told indianexpress.com, “Meher Vij showed symptoms of Covid-19 on day two of the shoot in Goa. We immediately took action considering the rising cases. The shoot was suspended and the entire team was quarantined to their rooms and everyone was tested. Fortunately the entire cast and crew, except for Meher Vij, have tested negative. However looking at the current scenario of the pandemic and rising cases; we have decided to postpone the shoot.”

On Monday, considering the alarming Covid-19 surge in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state will observe complete lockdown from 10 pm today till next Monday’s 5 am. “I appeal to Delhiites to follow lockdown which is necessary to reduce COVID cases; we will improve health system during this time,” Kejriwal said during a press conference.