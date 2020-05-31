Swara Bhasker on the migrant crisis: Have to sift through filth on social media to reach the needy

Swara Bhasker has been receiving calls for assistance on social media and is arranging transport for the needy. (Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram) Swara Bhasker has been receiving calls for assistance on social media and is arranging transport for the needy. (Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

Actor Swara Bhasker recently took a page out of Sonu Sood‘s book and decided to do her bit to help the stranded migrant labourers reach their homes.

She has been receiving calls for assistance on social media and is arranging transport for the needy.

After the lockdown was imposed by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic, labourers in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai, as well as other cities, who more often not live in villages far from those cities, were stuck as the lockdown meant no buses or trains were running.

Compiling info about which migrant labour is stuck where & needs to go where, making calls to each of them and coordinating with govt. efforts is tiring coz we have to sift through FILTH in my comments section – which I never do! It’s like searching for phone numbers in garbage! — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 30, 2020

Several NGOs and individuals, like Swara and Sonu, have been helping those migrants. Swara’s efforts, however, have been hampered by the trolls. She has to wade through tweets that are full of sundry insults, innuendos and threats to get through to the tweets of those who either need assistance themselves or know somebody who is stranded.

Swara wrote in a tweet, “Compiling info about which migrant labour is stuck where & needs to go where, making calls to each of them and coordinating with govt. efforts is tiring coz we have to sift through FILTH in my comments section – which I never do! It’s like searching for phone numbers in garbage!”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd