Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad, shares how they met at a protest

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has surprised her fans on social media with the news of her court marriage. Swara married her boyfriend and Samajwadi Party’s state youth president Fahad Ahmad. The actor shared a video on social media giving a timeline of her relationship with Fahad. In the video, Swara, who is also active on the political front, mentioned that this is a love story which started at protests.

The video begins with a cryptic post that Swara had posted on Instagram with the caption, “This could be love.. 🖤✨” In the post, she could be seen resting her head on a mystery man’s head. It turns out the man in the picture was Fahad. In the video, Swara shared a picture of Fahad where he is looking at her and she captioned it, “An admiring gaze that went unrecognized.”

Eventually, it was a cat that brought Swara and Fahad together. The couple then decided to take the plunge and submitted papers for their court marriage on January 6 this year. Sharing the video on social media, the Veere Di Wedding actor wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿.”

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours! ♥️✨🧿

Her wedding pictures where she is seen in a red saree were shared by her friends on social media. Fahad twinned with her as he wore a red jacket over a white kurta-pyjama.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker will be next seen in Mimamsa. She will play an investigative officer in the murder mystery. The Gagan Puri directorial Mimamsa is bankrolled by Moffy Production and co-produced by K.P Production. It also stars Brijendra Kala.