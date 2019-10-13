Swara Bhasker: Lost four brands, three events after I campaigned for Lok Sabha election

Actor Swara Bhasker says while expecting the powerful in Bollywood to lend their voices to larger, prevalent issues in the country, people need to take in consideration the hostile environment that doesn’t let top celebrities make their opinions public.

At the India Film Project, where Swara launched the poster of her upcoming film Sheer Qorma, the actor was asked the reason why Bollywood personalities shy away from speaking on matters of relevance to the country.

Swara, who has never shied away from expressing her opinions on socio-political issues, while answering the question shared a personal example about the downside of being publicly political.

The Lok Sabha election 2019 saw Swara campaigning for candidates including Kanhaiya Kumar and Atishi Marlena. But what not many know is that the Nil Battey Sannata actor lost a lot of work for her political affiliations.

“I lost four brands the day I campaigned for candidates for Lok Sabha election, lost three events. The hit that my work took at the end of that experience…,” she said.

Swara, however, was quick to add she didn’t intend to glorify herself with this revelation but instead wanted to make people understand that when stakes are high the risk is also higher to speak up.

“I am not saying, ‘Oh! I am so great,’ but if you’re going to make the stakes so high, that a superstar can talk about a dinner conversation and then face so much flak or another superstar can give his opinion and his car can be stoned on a shoot, then how can we expect people with legacies or public profiles to actually risk their lives, families, careers? Why should they? We need to ask ourselves questions as a society.”

“As public figures you’re more vulnerable to a lot of destructive negativity… If we want our public figures, people with legacies, to speak out and take responsible sides, then we have to become the society, which doesn’t punish people doing that,” the actor said.