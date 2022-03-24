Swara Bhasker claims a Los Angeles Uber driver ‘took off’ with her groceries: ‘Can I please have my stuff back?’

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to complain about an unfortunate encounter with an Uber driver. The actor, who is currently in Los Angeles, tweeted that her Uber driver took off with her groceries, and received a standardised reply from the ride-sharing app.

She wrote, “Hey Uber Support, one of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop! It seems there’s no way to report this on your app – it’s not a lost item! He just just took it. Can I please have my stuff back?” she wrote, adding the hashtag #touristproblems. Uber support replied, “Your experience is definitely not up to our standards. We’ve reached out via DM to connect. We want to help make this right for you.”

While she’s in the United States, it appears that Swara will also attend a conference at the University of Michigan, about “Social Media Influencers and the New Political Economy in South Asia and Africa.” Swara will also deliver a keynote speech on ‘How social media unmade and made me: the changing contours of celebrity and activism in ‘New India’.”

Swara is no stranger to online controversies; she is known to be frank with her opinions on social media, and often responds to trolls and critics online.

The actor, who is best known for her roles in Veere Di Wedding and Nil Battey Sannata, announced at the end of last year that she is in the process of adopting a child. “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry both these things. Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults and I read up a bit on adoption – the process and experience,” she said in a statement.