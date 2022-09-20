scorecardresearch
Swara Bhasker calls out attacks against Karan Johar: ‘Your dislike doesn’t mean he is a murderer’

Swara Bhasker says that the Hindi film industry believes in avoiding controversy, even when they are under severe attack.

Actor Swara Bhasker has called the boycott trend plaguing Bollywood as a sort of mob mentality. These hate campaigns are said to be one of the main reasons why big budget films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan flopped at the box office. Aamir Khan’s 2015 statement on intolerance in India was dug up and used to fuel the hatred against his film, despite the actor’s apologies. In a recent interview, Swara, who was recently seen in the film Jahaan Char Yaar, opened up about the boycott trend and said that Bollywood is under attack.

Talking to Connect FM Canada, Swara said, “There’s an atmosphere of fear. This is an industry—there is this idea of not engaging in controversy. There is a genuine belief that the industry has, that if there’s a controversy happening, it’s best not to bother about it.”

Referring to recent years when Karan Johar and many other A-listers were targeted and attacked for allegedly alienating Sushant Singh Rajput and abetting his suicide, Swara said, “So, even when they’re attacked, they don’t say anything. You can say a lot of things about Karan Johar, you can think his films are terrible and have issues with nepotism, but your dislike doesn’t mean that he is a murderer.”

Referring to her earlier statement that boycott trends are paid, Swara Bhasker said, “I know because many of them have come to me and made this offer. You hire people to do digital marketing.” She shared that this isn’t a normal time for Bollywood and that the industry is under attack. The actor added that if film industry members unite, then the attacks would reduce.

Swara, who is no stranger to brutal trolling and death threats owing to her frank nature, also said that she struggles to maintain her mental balance. “I’m a wreck inside, I just talk to my therapist regularly about all my issues.”

