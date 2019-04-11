Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Swara Bhasker campaigns for Kanhaiya Kumar

Actor Swara Bhasker, who has been quite vocal about her political opinions on Twitter, recently shared videos of herself campaigning for CPM’s Begusarai candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Speaking at the nomination rally of Kanhaiya, the Veere Di Wedding actor said the country needs leaders like him who are educated, committed and have an inclusive progressive vision.

In a video she posted on Twitter, the actor said, “Begusarai keh raha hai roti, aspatal (hospital), shiksha (education) aur rozgaar (employment), Kanhaiya Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar. Kanhaiya ko bas itna kehna chahungi ki ‘jiya ho bihar ke lala’” She also shared the entire video of her public address on her social media handle.

“These two game changers!! 😎😎😎😎 We need leaders like @kanhaiyakumar & @jigneshmevani80 In parliament. They are educated, committed, have an inclusive progressive vision, are magnetic leaders and oh boy! They are both rockstar orators! Watch them handle the crowd,” tweeted Swara Bhasker as she shared a selfie with Kanhaiya Kumar and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani.

These two game changers!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😎😎😎😎 We need leaders like @kanhaiyakumar & @jigneshmevani80 In parliament. They are educated, committed, have an inclusive progressive vision, are magnetic leaders and oh boy! They are both rockstar orators! Watch them handle the crowd 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZkxIQ9lxKV — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 10, 2019

भाषणबाजी ! :) my first political speech in #Begusarai for @kanhaiyakumar 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Jai Hind! Jai Bheem! Lal salaam! pic.twitter.com/uIzNrjtkz0 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 10, 2019

My first political rally.. my first ever public address. Overwhelmed! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙌🏾🙌🏾❣️❣️🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/wNwxVqXNLq — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 10, 2019

Mevani later thanked Swara and wished her on her birthday. “A very happy birthday to my good friend and brilliant artist, @ReallySwara. Instead of receiving gifts today, she gifted the people of Begusarai a great speech – winning the hearts of one and all present there,” he wrote.

Overwhelmed with the experience, Swara Bhasker shared a few more videos from the rally. “It is a rather unusual way of spending one’s birthday. But Kanhaiya is a friend and I think he is fighting an important battle on behalf of us all. If he wins, it will be a victory for Indian democracy,” she said in a statement to IANS.

On the work front, Swara is busy working on the projects being made under her production house Kahaaniwaaley.