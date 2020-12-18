Swara Bhasker joins farmers’ protests at Singhu border: ‘A humbling day to see the grit, resolve and determination’

Swara Bhasker was present at the farmers' protest on Singhu border. (Photo: Swara Bhasker/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker joined the farmers’ protest at Singhu border on Thursday. Bhasker shared on Twitter, “A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests.”

In an interview with NDTV, Swara said that she was not there to give a message but to learn more about the protest. “I am here in solidarity. I am not from a farmer’s family. I am not a farmer, but I have a relationship with farmers because I have a relationship with roti,” she said.

A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/WIGg6bdqkF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 17, 2020

Swara Bhasker posted many photos on her Instagram handle, where she highlighted the plight of the elderly who are sleeping in their tractors in this harsh winter so that they can participate in the protest.

Swara Bhasker shared this photo from Singhu Border on her Instagram story. Swara Bhasker shared this photo from Singhu Border on her Instagram story.

Before Swara, celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub also supported the farmers by marking their presence at Singhu border. Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Dharmendra, Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal and many others have also raised their voice in support of the farmers.

Diljit Dosanjh, while addressing the farmers at the protest, had earlier said, “It is my humble request to the government to listen to the demands of our farmers. I would also request the national media to show that this is a peaceful protest. The whole country is with us, but we also need your support.”

He added, “Hats off to all of you farmers who have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues shouldn’t be diverted by anyone.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd