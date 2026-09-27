Swara Bhasker: ‘I already act for a living, I cannot act in my political views’

After facing backlash for her comments about Padmaavat’s Jauhar scene, Swara Bhasker once again made headlines after she revealed on a podcast that she texted Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and her other Muslim friends after the Ayodhya verdict. Veteran actor Puneet Issar criticised her comments, saying that actors should stick to their profession. Now, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Swara has reacted to the scrutiny over her comments. She also responded to Puneet Issar’s remarks.

In the The Midnight Hour podcast, Swara Bhasker shared, “I was so upset when that verdict came out. I felt it was very unfair. I messaged all the Muslims in my phone book- from Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman sir to Fahad. I was like, I want to reach out to all the Muslims I know – as a Hindu, I just want you to know that I’m really sorry, I am really ashamed, and I don’t agree with this.”

Also Read: Swara Bhasker messaged Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman after Ayodhya verdict: ‘I was so upset’

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Reacting to this, veteran actor Puneet Issar told IANS, “First of all, one should not get involved in such controversies. We are artistes. We should take care of our 140 crore people. Your job is to entertain. You just entertain. You just perform. If you want to be a social activist, if you want to go into politics, then you should do that. Just to get into the news, or if someone is supporting you, or if someone is funding you, and you follow someone for your personal gain and give such a shocking statement, I think that is in very bad taste.”

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Swara Bhasker reacts to Puneet Issar’s comment

Swara Bhasker, however, dismissed the suggestion that she makes controversial statements for attention or personal gain. Talking exclusively to SCREEN before entering Rise and Fall 2, Swara said, “I wish somebody was funding me. If you have a problem with me being in the news, do not give my comments attention. I wasn’t talking to you, was I? I was talking to an interviewer. You don’t want to pay attention. You don’t listen to podcasts. Why do you keep giving me attention by making that clip viral? I find this kind of complaint and comment absolutely bizarre because I’m like, who is making me viral? I am not hiring PR agencies and social media agencies and making myself viral, right? Because if I wanted to do that, I would make positive things viral. It’s not like I have 24/7 PR. I don’t have a digital media team. I’m not hanging around with cameras.”

“I don’t have a problem with people who do that, but that’s not what I’m doing. You are giving the comment attention and making it viral. Don’t give it attention. I don’t have a house to run. I don’t get paid for it. I don’t get work from it. The money is going to those people who are making this content viral. You know that by trolling Swara Bhaskar, by putting my name in your headline, you are going to get views, and you are going to eventually get money. So, Puneet Sir, somebody else is getting the money from my comments; it’s certainly not me,” the actor added.

Swara Bhasker on her unabashed opinions

Swara Bhasker has rarely shied away from expressing her views, even when they have landed her in controvery. Explaining why she continues to speak her mind despite the backlash, Swara said, “I wish I had a little less courage. I’m constantly landing in trouble without realising that it’s going to happen. Honestly, I was never trying to be brave. The context made it seem like I’m courageous because nobody else is speaking up or speaking up enough. I’m a straightforward person. And I’m also a very privileged person who has this kind of confidence, or delusional confidence, that I come from the privilege of always being safe.”

Swara also acknowledged that much of this fearlessness comes from the privileged background she grew up in. “Even in terms of my identity, I come from the most privileged identity in India, which is being upper middle class, generationally English educated, government secure jobs of my parents, a stable life, Hindu, majoritarian, Samaritan. Every privilege you can think of in India, I have it. I grew up in Delhi sharing a pin code with the president of India. Humare yahan bijli, paani kabhi nahi katta tha because the lines were the same ones going to VIP houses. So, how can I claim to be scared when there are so many people…” Swara added.

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She contrasted her own position with those who, she said, continue to speak up despite facing far greater consequences. “I’m not talking about our industry, but there are so many people in less privileged circumstances than me, taking a stand, who are actually paying the price for it. People from persecuted identities – look at Umar Khalid. He’s been in jail for six years. So many people like all these other activists and even like students from Bihar, or the students who were protesting in July. They come from such simple backgrounds. So on what basis do I have a right to feel scared? I have so much security and privilege.”

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For Swara, that is also why staying true to her political views is more important than avoiding controversy. “I already act for a living. I cannot act now in my political opinions and when I’m off camera. I already do the lies and the pretense on camera as an actor. So for the rest of the time, to be sane, I need to be authentic. That’s who I am. Sometimes I wish I was a different person altogether. Then I wouldn’t have landed in so much trouble. But then I feel like I wouldn’t have had this life. I wouldn’t have met Fahad and married him. That was also an unusual choice for both of us. And then I wouldn’t have had Rabu (her daughter),” the actor concluded.

On the work front, Swara Bhasker is currently seen on Amazon Prime Video’s Rise And Fall Season 2.