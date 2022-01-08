Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls praying for her death: ‘How will you earn your livelihood?’

Actor Swara Bhasker has hit back at her trolls, who are rejoicing after she tested positive for Covid-19. She had announced her diagnosis on social media on Friday.

After the news came out, several trolls expressed their happiness and even wished death upon her. Sharing screenshots of the abuse that she has received, she joked on Twitter that the trolls will stop making money if she were to really die.

“And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega ?!? (To my dear hateful trolls who are praying for my demise: friends, control your emotions. If something were to happen to me, your livelihood will also die with me. How will you make ends meet then),” Swara, who is no stranger to being trolled online, wrote.

Earlier, Swara had shared a statement on Instagram to share the news of her diagnosis. She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening.. and I’, taking all the necessary precautions. I’ve informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; bit if anyone else did come in contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe ya’all.”

There have been fresh curbs in various cities in India and around the world to tackle the latest wave of the virus. Other celebrities such as Madhur Bhandarkar, Maanvi Gagroo, Mahesh Babu, James Corden, and Seth Meyers also contracted Covid-19 in the new year.