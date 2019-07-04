Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma call it quits?

Actor Swara Bhasker and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma have called it quits after being together for five years. The two started dating while working together on the Kangana Ranaut starrer Tanu Weds Manu. They have also collaborated on films like Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa.

A source close to the couple told indianexpress.com, “Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma have parted ways due to their disagreement about what the future should look like. The separation is amicable.”

While an official statement from the duo is awaited, their breakup has come as a shock as they have been very vocal about their relationship.

On the work front, Swara Bhasker has not announced any project after Veere Di Wedding. Himanshu Sharma, who was the screenwriter of Aanand L Rai directorial Zero, will, reportedly, team up with the filmmaker for yet another project.