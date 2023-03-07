Swara Bhasker and husband Fahad Ahmad’s wedding invite include the Preamble, Marine Drive and ‘Hum kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’. See pics

Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad had a registered court marriage and announced it on February 16. The couple announced their marriage through a video mapping the timeline of their relationship. Now, the makers of their wedding invitation have posted the visuals of the card and details of how various elements of the card depict their love story.

Swara in the announcement video had revealed that they fell in love during Delhi’s CAA protests in 2020. The card too shows protests and their love of the country. Besides that, it shows Mumbai’s Marine Drive, a poster of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in the backdrop and their lovable cat Ghalib.

The post was uploaded by graphic designer Prateek Kumar, who explained the sentiments of the card in the caption. She wrote, “We had the opportunity to work on the wedding invite for the fearless and fabulous @reallyswara and @fahadzirarahmad. Swara and Fahad wanted the invite to capture how they met and fell for each other during a citizen protest, their memories of Mumbai and Marine Drive, their abiding love for the movies, and of course, for their beautiful cat, Ghalib.”

Check out Swara’s wedding invitation card –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prateeq Kumar (@prateeq)

Swara announced her wedding with pictures from their court marriage and how they wed thanks to the Special Marriage Act. In the announcement, she wrote that the traditional wedding will take place in March. Swara wrote, “So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi.”

Swara had also shared a video on her time, which trailed their relationship’s journey and wrote in the caption, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours.”