Swara Bhasker extends ‘strength and love’ to Richa Chadha amid Galwan tweet controversy

Actor Richa Chadha received some support from her industry colleagues, after being criticised by many of them for her tweet about the Galwan clash. After Prakash Raj, actor Swara Bhasker has extended ‘strength and love’ towards the Masaan actor. Richa has been targeted by trolls for her reaction to Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi’s tweet about the army being ready for conflict. Richa had written in a now-deleted tweet, “Galwan says hi.”

On Saturday, Swara Bhasker, who is known to be vocal about her opinions, and is herself often at the receiving end of trolls’ ire, tagged Richa Chadha on Twitter and wrote, “.@RichaChadha strength and love to you! 💙” Earlier, Swara had supported Richa when the latter received violent threats for the poster of her 2021 film Madam Prime Minister.

. @RichaChadha strength and love to you! 💙 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 26, 2022

Richa soon deleted her tweet and also posted an apology on her Twitter account. She wrote, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.”

Actor Prakash Raj also supported Richa on Twitter on Friday. But celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Kay Kay Menon, and Ranvir Shorey have been critical of Richa’s comment.