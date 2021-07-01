Swara Bhasker-Divya Dutta film Sheer Qorma wins at Frameline Fest, qualifies for BAFTA

Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta-starrer short film Sheer Qorma has won Best Short Film Audience Award at the Frameline Fest and has also qualified for the BAFTA this year. Bhasker shared her excitement about the film’s big achievement on social media.

“WE WON THE BIGGEST QUEER FILM FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD! HUGE!!! #SheerQorma becomes the 1st Indian film to win @framelinefest in the festival’s 37 years!!! #SheerQorma wins @framelinefest— the #BAFTA qualifying, longest running, largest l queer film exhibition in the world!” Bhasker shared on Twitter.

In another tweet, she wrote, “#SheerQorma wins @framelinefest— the #BAFTA qualifying, longest running, largest and most widely recognised queer film exhibition in the world! Best Short Film, Audience Award, #Frameline45 #AllKindsOfQueer Grateful to the entire team at @framelinefest.”

The Faraz Arif Ansari directorial was screened at the Frameline Fest as part of the Enby Love shorts program. The film also recently won the Best Short Film, Audience award at the 34th Connecticut LGBT Festival.

Sheer Qorma is a romantic drama that showcases how love is judged in society based on gender and how people have preconceived notions about sexuality. It has Swara playing the role of a Pakistani-Canadian citizen who travels to India with her lover (Divya Dutta). But Dutta’s mother, played by Shabana Azmi, finds it difficult to come to terms with her daughter’s choices.

Speaking about the film in an earlier statement, Ansari had shared, “The character that Shabana ji essays in Sheer Qorma is going to not only resonate with mothers all across the world but will also open a much needed dialogue about parenthood, and with not just parents of queer children but a more universal dialogue that I hope will bring a lot of love back in our universe. Shabana ji’s character in Sheer Qorma is the mother we all deserve.”

Sheer Qorma has travelled to several film festivals but is yet to release in India.