‘Constructed controversy’: Swara Bhasker addresses backlash over Padmaavat jauhar remarks

Swara Bhasker has never shied away from expressing her views on contentious issues. While her opinions have often landed her in controversies, the actor has always stood by what she has said. Before entering Rise and Fall 2, Swara spoke exclusively to SCREEN about the recent Padmaavat controversy, which she described as “constructed”. She also claimed that several trolls make money by targeting her online.

Recently, Swara Bhasker faced severe backlash over comments about the jauhar scene in Padmaavat. Sharing her side of the story, she said, “I don’t understand. This is a 9- or 10-year-old controversy. I have already got the same gaalis for it in 2018 when that open letter came out. Now I’m only answering a question about what the open letter was for, which I have already been abused for, and the controversy is done and dusted. Now, again, you’re angry about the same thing that you were angry about 10 years ago. I don’t get it. And you’re not just misconstruing. You are lying about what I said.”

She further added, “Earlier, I thought they didn’t understand English, so I said it in Hindi. I said that if I had been a rape survivor and I watched that glorification, I would feel like a coward. I’m saying ‘I’ would feel like a coward. Even major media channels, for God’s sake, are reporting that Swara Bhaskar calls jauhar an act of cowardice or the jauhar women are cowards. Honestly, I felt that was a constructed controversy. There was an organized, very self-conscious sort of decision to keep that controversy alive.”

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Also Read: Swara Bhasker: ‘I already act for a living, I cannot act in my political views’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Swara said the episode was not an isolated one, claiming that several controversies involving her in recent years have been deliberately manufactured and amplified. “I have said the same thing many times in many interviews. There are other clips of me also on the internet saying the same thing. Nothing happened at that time. So how did people get angry all of a sudden? It felt very shady. And in general, I’ve noticed this trend. We all know now that there are IT cells of various political parties. I really feel that all these kinds of controversies of mine, especially in recent years and the last few weeks, are all constructed and being pushed because other agendas are being conducted on the shoulders of my controversies.”

She added, “Some people are getting jobs in my name. They spent the whole day training the army, doing the same thing that is to troll Swara Bhasker. I always say to people, if your job is coming out of having my name in the headlines and lying about me, misquoting me, constantly naming me and harassing me, targeting me, then kindly send a Diwali hamper this year with a thank you note.”

Sharing who she feels is behind these ‘constructed’ attacks, the actress said, “It’s very obvious, right? We know which IT cell is the strongest, has the most money, and is the most powerful. It’s obviously them. It takes away from all the criticism that’s happening on their side right now.”

Swara Bhasker’s Padmaavat controversy

Recently, a clip from her appearance at the Woman, Life, Freedom talk in Delhi went viral. In the video, Swara Bhaskert was seen answering a question about the open letter she wrote to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, slamming the jauhar scene in Padmaavat. However, Swara’s remarks were construed as her calling the practice of jauhar cowardly or referring to Queen Padmavati as a coward. At the event, Swara had said, “I’m watching this, these 800 women committing jauhar, and I was like, yaar, if I had been, God forbid, if I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward, that I didn’t kill myself to save my honour. Is that what you want to tell in a society like ours, where I feel like there’s a rape epidemic? Is this what we want to tell our survivors, that you didn’t deserve to live? That if you actually had been honourable and brave women, you would have killed yourself. Are we saying that rape is the end of a woman’s life?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

She further explained, “And then there was that one shot; it made me so mad, I was like, chiii, in the audience loudly. There is a close-up of a pregnant woman’s belly. And she is going, so you’re saying that a foetus that might be female doesn’t deserve to be born, because she might be raped by a Muslim ruler?” Clarifying her remarks, Swara posted a video on social media and said, “This morning, a clip of mine has been going viral on social media. It was from an event yesterday, where I was asked why I had sent an open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali after watching Padmaavat. While explaining what my issue was, I said something that is now being completely mistranslated and spread falsely, claiming that I had said that Rani Padmavati and the other women who committed Jauhar were cowards.”

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“I want to make it absolutely clear that I did not say that Rani Padmavati was a coward or that the other women in the palace were cowards. Those who want to abuse me, go ahead, but at least abuse me for the right thing. What I had said was that while watching the climax, I thought, God forbid, if I were a rape survivor, I would feel like a coward for not having taken my own life — that if I had survived after being raped, I would feel like a coward,” Swara concluded.

Disclaimer: This story contains commentary and personal views expressed by a public figure regarding past controversies. The comments are presented for informational purposes only.