Monday, December 20, 2021
Swara Bhasker looks gorgeous in pink saree at close friend’s wedding: ‘My sister got hitched…’

Swara Bhasker took to social media and shared photos from her close friend's wedding.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 20, 2021 4:29:43 pm
Swara BhaskerSwara Bhasker at friend's wedding (Photo: Instagram/ Swara Bhasker)

Actor Swara Bhasker has been regaling fans with photos and videos from her close friend and journalist Veda Shastri’s wedding. From sangeet functions to the marriage ceremony, Swara has been sharing photos and videos.

Swara took to Twitter and posted photos of herself in pink saree, with the bride. She captioned the post, “My sister got hitched!”

Last night, Swara shared a series of Instagram stories, where she is seen dancing to several songs with her friends. She also posted a photo of herself with her hands covered in hennai, as well as with her close childhood friends.

Swara Bhasker (Photo: Swara Bhasker) Swara Bhasker (Photo: Instagram/ Swara Bhasker)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Last month, Swara announced that she would be adopting a child soon. The actor has been involving herself in care of orphaned children, and is also championing the campaign to raise awareness about the orphan crisis in India. On her wish to adopt a child, Swara said in a statement, “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry both these things. Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults and I read up a bit on adoption – the process and experience.”

