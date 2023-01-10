scorecardresearch
Swara Bhasker on Besharam Rang controversy: ‘Our leaders should focus less on actresses’ clothes, more on their work’

After Arjun Kapoor and Javed Akhtar, actor Swara Bhasker has now given her take on the ongoing Besharam Rang controversy.

Swara Bhasker opens up about the Besharam Rang controversy.

Much has been said and written about the Besharam Rang controversy, which first erupted after Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s song of the same name from their upcoming film Pathaan was released online. Deepika’s orange-coloured monokini became the centre of debate, where multiple BJP leaders and people from right-wing leaning outfits expressed displeasure at the dress Padukone was wearing.

Since then, many celebrities have offered their take on it, including Arjun Kapoor and lyricist Javed Akhtar. And now actor Swara Bhasker has come forward with what she thinks about the subject.

“Mujhe lagta hai ki hamare neta actresses ke kapde kam dekhein aur apne kaam pe zyada focus karein to bohot acha hoga. Jaise hum apne kaam pe focus kar rahe hain, shooting pe jaa rahe hai (I think our leaders should focus on their own work, instead of paying undue attention to actors’ clothes, that would be great. Just how we are focusing on our work),” she told paparazzi when asked about the issue.

 

Earlier, Javed Akhtar had said that the government is free to decide what to do with the song, and if it recommends any suggestions, they should be taken seriously. Meanwhile Arjun Kapoor said that actors do what the film demands. Besharam Rang will undergo some cuts as advised by the censor board. However, what those cuts will be is not yet clear.

Also Read |Amid Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy, Javed Akhtar says, ‘Not for me or you to decide whether the song is right or wrong’

Pathaan is the comeback vehicle of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal parts. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, will release in cinemas on January 25.

