Swara Bhasker calls Besharam Rang debate ‘foolish’: ‘They use people’s faith for political gain’

The Pathaan song Besharam Rang created quite a stir on social media after it was released a few days ago, and while Shah Rukh Khan indirectly addressed the social media hate at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival recently, politicians from across the country have been threatening to stall the film’s release in various states. The colours of the costumes worn by Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the song video became a topic of debate, and in a recent chat, actor Swara Bhasker called the controversy “foolish.”

Swara insisted that ministers and elected representatives should focus their attention on matters concerning the well being of the citizens instead of “whipping up communal frenzy.” “Ministers and elected representatives, who frankly should focus their attention on real issues of their constituents and the public, find that targeting Muslims or whipping up communal frenzy is a good way to be in the news,” she told ETimes.

She added that the ruling party and “its ideological parent, the RSS” behave as if they are speaking “on behalf of all Hindus – which is patently untrue.” “They use people’s faith for political gain and frankly that’s despicable and dangerous,” she added. Swara said that “communal rhetoric, bigotry, Islamophobia and hate are political currency” in today’s times.

Soon after the controversy erupted, Swara shared a screenshot of the song on her Instgaram story and wrote, “Miliye humare desh ke sattadhari netaon se. Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti, toh kya pata kuch kar bhi lete (Meet our country’s appointed leaders. They may have done some work, had they had some time left after ogling at female actor’s costumes.)”

Swara Bhasker shared this on her Instagram story. Swara Bhasker shared this on her Instagram story.

Shah Rukh Khan said at the KIFF, “I read somewhere negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

After Besharam Rang, Pathaan released its second song Jhoome Jo Pathaan this week. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.