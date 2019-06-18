Arth remake: Swara Bhasker to step into Shabana Azmi’s shoes?

Swara Bhasker is expected to step into Shabana Azmi’s shoes in director Revathi’s remake of Arth. Arth was originally made by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Azmi alongside Smita Patil and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

A source close to the actress said, “Swara has seen Arth a couple of times and loves the film. And when she was offered Shabana Azmi’s role in the remake, she immediately agreed to be a part of the project. However, she is yet to sign on the dotted line.”

This will be the first time that Swara Bhasker will collaborate with director Revathi. “Swara is extremely excited to be collaborating with another female director Revathi after working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in Nil Battey Sannata. She will start shooting around December and the readings sessions will happen close to the shooting dates. Revathi is someone Swara admires and respects both as a director and actor and she is very excited to collaborate.”

Revathi played Shabana Azmi’s role in Marupadiyum (1993), the Tamil remake of Arth.

The filming of the remake will start by December this year or January 2020.

It was earlier reported by Mumbai Mirror that Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in the role played by Smita Patil. Arth (1982) is an autobiographical film by Mahesh Bhatt that revolves around an extramarital affair.

Revathi is also known for directing films like Phir Milenge and Mitr, My Friend.