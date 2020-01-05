Swara Bhasker and Anubhav Sinha not invited for BJP leaders-Bollywood meeting over CAA

Swara Bhasker said she was not invited for the meeting. Swara Bhasker said she was not invited for the meeting.

Actor Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha are not part of a meeting between Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, and Bollywood personalities being held amid tight security at Grand Hyatt in Santacruz, Mumbai. Anu Malik, Ramesh Taurani, Rahul Rawail, Shaan, Prasoon Joshi, Kunal Kohli, Roop Kumar Rathod, Bhushan Kumar, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan were seen entering the venue of the meeting.

The BJP leaders and celebrities are, reportedly, discussing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has sparked protests across the country.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who was not invited for the meeting, took to Twitter and wrote, “All my colleagues present in the meeting with the Government right now, please talk to them about what’s going on in JNU right now. You can’t offer us scrumptious dinners while atrocities go on with students.”

Swara Bhasker, who has been critical of CAA and police action against protesters, was also not invited for the meeting. “I don’t know about this meeting and I haven’t been invited. I don’t know who all have been invited or who has been left out but I do feel this is a government that has over the last few years used the soft power of Bollywood very effectively in their ideological agenda and messaging. This is yet again an attempt to use Bollywood and Bollywood stars and their popularity and credibility to legitimise the much maligned and unpopular CAA-NPR-NRC laws,” Swara told Huffinton Post.

Tight security outside Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santacruz, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Tight security outside Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santacruz, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Protesters outside Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santacruz, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Protesters outside Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santacruz, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Besides Anubhav Sinha and Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh among others have expressed their concern about CAA.

