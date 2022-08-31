Swara Bhasker says Alia Bhatt receiving hate after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death ‘was completely unfair’

Bollywood found itself in dire straits this year after big-budget films like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithiviraj (among many more) all flopped, one after the other. There has been much discussion and debate on this bizarre phenomenon with many reasons being cited, such as changes in the post-pandemic viewing preferences, coupled with daily hate campaigns, which had also been initiated after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020.

However, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi managed to overcome the hate and emerged as a blockbuster. Speaking about Alia’s film, actor Swara Bhasker recalled how many industry-bred stars such as Alia were trolled after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Swara told Zoom, “I don’t know how much boycott trends affect the business. Alia got a lot of negative attention on social media after Sushant’s tragic suicide, which was of course completely unfair — the kind of accusations were made about A-Listers.” She referred to the film Sadak 2, which was released amid calls to boycott Alia. But the same campaigns didn’t work when Gangubai came out. Currently, the boycott trends are targeting Alia’s next film, Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Swara added, “Gangubai Kathiawadi, the same conversation started, the same boycott calls, and people still watched it. This boycott business is hyped up, it’s a small group of people who are hatemongers, and are spreading lies about the film industry. Everything else is rubbish, and we have enough evidence to know that they are earning from it. These are paid trends. They used Sushant’s tragedy for their own benefit.”

She added that everybody needs to take such internet campaigns with a pinch of salt. Swara has faced more than her fair share of trolls, owing to her ability to voice opinions without holding back. The actor is preparing for the release of her new film Jahaan Chaar Yaar.