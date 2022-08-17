Swara Bhasker praises Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘An uplifting, tender, beautiful film’

As Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha continues to put up a dismal performance at the box office, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to urge fans to watch the film. After Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia shared their reviews of the film, Swara Bhaskar has called Laal Singh Chaddha “an uplifting, tender, beautiful film”.

Swara wrote, “#LalSinghChaddha is such an uplifting, tender, beautiful film abt the vastness of our small lives, just like #ForrestGump Excellent adaptation by Atul Kulkarni sir.. “Kabhi Kabhi Mazhab sey malaria phailtaa hai” Nary a truer word spoken. Stellar work by everyone! MUST WATCH.”

This tweet comes in the midst of reports about the film being removed from cinemas soon. On its sixth day, the film witnessed an 85 per cent drop and earned only between Rs 1.85 cr to Rs 2.15 cr, bringing the total collection to Rs 48 crore. This is the poorest that Aamir’s film has performed in over a decade. While his previous release Thugs Of Hindostan was considered one of the biggest flops in Bollywood history, it had a superb opening of Rs 53 crore, before it plummeted. However, this time round, there were several reasons contributing to the disastrous performance of Laal Singh Chaddha, including mixed reviews, and hate campaigns prior to the film’s release.