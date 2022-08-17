Swara Bhasker praises Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘An uplifting, tender, beautiful film’

August 17, 2022 10:00:56 pm
As Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha continues to put up a dismal performance at the box office, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to urge fans to watch the film. After Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia shared their reviews of the film, Swara Bhaskar has called Laal Singh Chaddha “an uplifting, tender, beautiful film”.
Swara wrote, “#LalSinghChaddha is such an uplifting, tender, beautiful film abt the vastness of our small lives, just like #ForrestGump Excellent adaptation by Atul Kulkarni sir.. “Kabhi Kabhi Mazhab sey malaria phailtaa hai” Nary a truer word spoken. Stellar work by everyone! MUST WATCH.”
#LalSinghChaddha is such an uplifting, tender, beautiful film abt the vastness of our small lives, just like #ForrestGump Excellent adaptation by Atul Kulkarni sir.. “Kabhi Kabhi Mazhab sey malaria phailtaa hai” Nary a truer word spoken. Stellar work by everyone! MUST WATCH 🪶💛 https://t.co/c4RpqpW078
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 17, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
This tweet comes in the midst of reports about the film being removed from cinemas soon. On its sixth day, the film witnessed an 85 per cent drop and earned only between Rs 1.85 cr to Rs 2.15 cr, bringing the total collection to Rs 48 crore. This is the poorest that Aamir’s film has performed in over a decade. While his previous release Thugs Of Hindostan was considered one of the biggest flops in Bollywood history, it had a superb opening of Rs 53 crore, before it plummeted. However, this time round, there were several reasons contributing to the disastrous performance of Laal Singh Chaddha, including mixed reviews, and hate campaigns prior to the film’s release.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Rohit Sharma a bit laid-back captain: Sourav Ganguly
Puri Rohingya announcement: Why this goes against the stance of the the BJP and the Parivar
UK PM race: Liz Truss holds firm lead over Rishi Sunak
SC: Can’t stop parties from valid pre-poll promises, but what is valid?
BJP rejigs parliamentary board; here’s what the panel does
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, explained
Why a sustainable invention of reusable toilet cloth is making netizens uncomfortable
Bilkis Bano case: BJP, AAP remain silent as Congress comes out against remission of convicts
Anupam Kher shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, says they are ‘superstars’
Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC
China to send troops to Russia for ‘Vostok’ exercise
Chhattisgarh Board invites applications for Central Regional Scholarship Scheme; check how to apply