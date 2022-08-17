scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Swara Bhasker praises Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘An uplifting, tender, beautiful film’

Swara Bhaskar took to social media and shared her review of Laal Singh Chaddha, calling it a 'beautiful and uplifting' film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 10:00:56 pm
swara bhaskarSwara Bhaskar praises Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

As Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha continues to put up a dismal performance at the box office, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to urge fans to watch the film. After Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia shared their reviews of the film, Swara Bhaskar has called Laal Singh Chaddha “an uplifting, tender, beautiful film”.

Swara wrote, “#LalSinghChaddha is such an uplifting, tender, beautiful film abt the vastness of our small lives, just like #ForrestGump Excellent adaptation by Atul Kulkarni sir.. “Kabhi Kabhi Mazhab sey malaria phailtaa hai” Nary a truer word spoken. Stellar work by everyone! MUST WATCH.”

Also Read |Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses gratitude after Hrithik Roshan shows support for Laal Singh Chaddha

This tweet comes in the midst of reports about the film being removed from cinemas soon. On its sixth day, the film witnessed an 85 per cent drop and earned only between Rs 1.85 cr to Rs 2.15 cr, bringing the total collection to Rs 48 crore. This is the poorest that Aamir’s film has performed in over a decade. While his previous release Thugs Of Hindostan was considered one of the biggest flops in Bollywood history, it had a superb opening of Rs 53 crore, before it plummeted. However, this time round, there were several reasons contributing to the disastrous performance of Laal Singh Chaddha, including mixed reviews, and hate campaigns prior to the film’s release.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 10:00:56 pm

Most Popular

1

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

2

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

3

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

4

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

5

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Puri Rohingya announcement: Why this goes against the stance of the the B...
Puri Rohingya announcement: Why this goes against the stance of the the B...
Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC
Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
Opinion

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement