Swara Bhakser, Divya Dutta starrer Sheer Qorma wins audience award at US festival

Sheer Qorma, starring Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta, has won the Best Short Film, Audience award at the 34th Connecticut LGBT Festival.

The film’s director Faraz Arif Ansari shared the announcement on Twitter and mentioned that Sheer Qorma was in competition with 82 other short films and they received the “highest audience score.”

WE WON! 🏆 #SheerQorma wins the BEST SHORT FILM, Audience Award at the 34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival @OutFilmCT 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸

Out of 83 short films in competition from over the world, we received highest audience score 🌈🧿 @MARIJKEdeSOUZA @AzmiShabana @divyadutta25 @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/VxqHRisv5L — Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) June 29, 2021

Faraz shared in another tweet, “Huge thank you to Shane Engstrom, Festival Co-Director, the entire team at #OutFilmCT & all the audiences that voted for our film! If you are reading this, please accept our deepest gratitude — THANK YOU!”

Soon after Faraz shared the news, Swara took to Twitter and wrote “OMG.” Divya shared, “Super duper!!”

A few days ago, Swara had shared that the film will soon be premiering in Germany as well.

Sheer Qorma has been doing the rounds of a few film festivals but the film is yet to release in India.

The film’s trailer, which released in 2020, showed Swara playing a Pakistani-Canadian citizen who is traveling to India with her lover (Divya Dutta), who identifies as non-binary. Shabana Azmi plays Divya Dutta’s mother, who is yet to come to terms with her daughter’s choices.

Shabana Azmi had previously said in a statement, “Divya Dutta recommended the Sheer Qorma script to me. I was moved by it and met Faraz who came across as sincere, honest and deeply committed to the story.”

Faraz Arif Ansari, previously known for the film Sisak, earlier said in a statement, “The character that Shabana ji essays in Sheer Qorma is going to not only resonate with mothers all across the world but will also open a much needed dialogue about parenthood, and with not just parents of queer children but a more universal dialogue that I hope will bring a lot of love back in our universe. Shabana ji’s character in Sheer Qorma is the mother we all deserve.”